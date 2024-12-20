German democracy, which has endured since 1949 but is somehow always shaken to its foundations whenever anybody sings the wrong song or holds a televised debate with the wrong person, is once again on life support.

Christian Lindner, head of the market-liberal Free Democrats, did much to trigger the present catastrophe on 1 December, when he said that the Free Republic should “dare more Milei and more Musk.” Because there is little distinction between praising Milei and Musk and demanding the return of National Socialism, there ensued a brief period of establishment hyperventilation.

Less than a week later, CDU chief and probable future German chancellor Friedrich Merz did his part to denounce Lindner’s political wrongthink in a statement to Deutschlandfunk:

So neither the Argentinian president nor, how shall I put it, the American entrepreneur Elon Musk – let’s put it plainly – are role models for German politics in my view. I don’t see where we can find similarities in German politics. What Christian Lindner meant will probably remain his secret.

The next day, Merz repeated the same denunciations, only more harshly, explaining to one of our extremely adult and far-sighted pantsuit talkshow hosts that “To be honest, I was completely appalled that Christian Lindner made that comparison.” Milei, Merz said, is “really trampling on the people there.”

Yesterday, all of this came to the notice of the (honestly rather tiresome) influencer Naomi Seibt, who posted a video statement to X rehearsing all of this old news to her largely American audience:

Elon Musk then brought down the hammer on the German democratic order, retweeting Seibt’s video and remarking that “Only the AfD can save Germany.”

Today a lot of very important and influential people got out of bed and took to their keyboards to denounce Musk’s election interference. His statement might be illegal, at any rate it is very likely fascist and certainly it is beyond the pale for an American to voice an opinion about German politics. Germans absolutely never, ever, utter the slightest word about American politics and certainly would never advance negative opinions about the American president in the middle of an election campaign. Our Foreign Office would never try to fact-check an American presidential debate! Our journalists would never depict President Donald Trump dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member or offering the Hitler salute or decapitating the Statue of Liberty! That’s just not done!

Like a great stream of green diarrhoea, the outrage is pouring fourth. Matthias Gebauer, who writes for Der Spiegel, observes that “Elon Musk … is openly promoting the AfD” and concludes that “Putin is not the only one who loves this party.” Erik Marquardt, head of the Green faction in the European Parliament, says that “The EU Commission and EU member states should no longer stand by and watch as billionaires misuse media and algorithms to influence elections and strengthen and normalise right-wing extremists.” This “is an attack on democracy,” and “has nothing to do with freedom of expression.” Dennis Radtke, CDU representative in the European Parliament, concludes that “Musk … is declaring war on democracy” and that “the man is a menace.” We are also under siege via “interference from Putin”; “the erosion of our democracy is being fuelled from both within and without.” Julian Röpcke, who writes for BILD, believes that “This is interference in the German election campaign by a tech billionaire who uses algorithms to decide what gets heard.” If Germany does not “respond with penalties, there will be no help for our eroding democracy.”

Jonas Koch, at Die Zeit, complains that “the richest man in the world is now campaigning for right-wing populists in Germany.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has spoken out in favour of the Alternative for Germany party in the German parliamentary election campaign. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” he wrote on his online service X.

You can almost see Mr Koch before you, clasping his pearls. He notes that the government are doing their best to weather this unprecedented assault on the German republic. He quotes longsuffering government spokesperson Christian Hoffmann saying that “It’s not the first time that Elon Musk has commented on German politics.” Olaf Scholz, he notes, “has been concerned about … X since Musk assumed control of it,” but he has inexplicably not yet decided to delete government X accounts.

Nor is this Musk’s only sin against all that is right, free and good:

Musk is not only increasingly involved in politics in the US, where he is advising US President-elect Donald Trump and is to head a commission to reduce government spending. He is also exerting influence in the UK. He recently announced a donation of up to $100 million to the right-wing populists around Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage. As early as the summer, Musk had praised the AfD after the European elections. The party was labelled as right-wing extremist, “but the political positions of the AfD that I have read about do not sound extremist,” he wrote on X.

Der Spiegel agrees that this is “Not the first time that this super-rich man has interfered in German politics.” Musk “repeatedly takes potshots at Germany,” he has “insulted” such national saints as “the former Chancellor Angela Merkel,” he has “criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” and most ominously of all he has “even responded to tweets from the far-right Thuringian AfD leader Björn Höcke.”

He responded to Höcke! Imagine that! It is just the height of political depravity, all that responding.

Now the billionaire and confidant of US President-elect Donald Trump has tweeted again …

Tweeted again! The absolute madman! Will he never stop?

… and made a barely concealed election recommendation for the AfD. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk claimed in a tweet … Under Trump, Musk is set to become co-head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency. The goal of the institution: to reduce bureaucracy, eliminate regulations and cut spending. This could result in Musk weakening or even abolishing those rules that personally limit him.

That’s right, Musk wants to make American government more efficient so that he can suspend elections and establish himself as American dictator. It takes truly perceptive journalists, like whoever wrote this unsigned Spiegel screed, to see through his clever lies.

Musk constantly uses X for political influence. He not only interferes in German politics from there, but also tries to exert pressure on US congressmen … Since Wednesday, he has fired off various tweets to fuel the US budget dispute. He also recently received representatives of the British far-right party Reform UK at Trump’s private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

He is like a little antidemocratic Hitler, is Elon Musk, just tweeting whatever he wants, receiving guests, influencing … things.

But the gold medal for most outrageous reaction must go to Florian Harms, editor-in-chief of t-online. Harms writes for a slightly downmarket publication and so he has to enact more indignation than everybody else.

“This sentence is an outrage,” Harms declares.

There’s always a lot going on on the big-shot platform X. Since Ober-Big-Shot Elon Musk bought the social media company and reprogrammed its algorithms to inject poison, most posts there have devolved into unfounded claims, wild insults or outrageous nonsense. You can safely ignore it. Unfortunately, what the “Grökraz” himself posts on X cannot be ignored. This Friday, our “greatest Croesus of all time” felt compelled to intervene in the German federal election campaign with a one-liner: “Only the AfD can save Germany” … That’s his prerogative; after all, anyone can now post nonsense on his platform.

Harms is clearly highly opposed to platforms where anyone can just post anything. People should only be allowed to post things of which Harms approves. Particularly someone like Musk should not be allowed to just post whatever he wants, because Musk is “a global entrepreneur” and therefore “bears special responsibility”:

His words carry weight because they influence international politics, stock markets and social moods. More than 208 million people follow Musk on X; he has configured the digital machines so that his posts are displayed more often than others. This gives his radical views a disproportionate amount of attention, which is how he makes politics – without democratic legitimisation.

Vast swathes of the German corporate sector denounce the AfD all the time without the slightest “democratic legitimisation,” and as far as I know Harms has never complained about that even once. If Musk were attacking AfD, of course, Harms would be totally thrilled with it.

The so-called Alternative for Germany is a crazy party … [A] growing number of its officials are right-wing radicals and enemies of democracy. This is well known and can be read in in the various reports by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

German political discourse is so insane, I always feel slightly ashamed translating this stuff for you. It feels like dishing out embarrassing family secrets.

… Only someone who is either clueless or maliciously intent on spreading misinformation would think that this party alone could contribute something constructive for the good of Germany. Unfortunately, based on everything we’ve heard from Elon Musk in recent months, we have to assume the latter. This man wants to undermine constitutional and democratic institutions, abolish the welfare state, and create a Darwinian world in which the law of the jungle applies. It’s bad enough that he is now gaining so much influence in the USA. This must not happen in Germany … Democratic politicians should … refute Musk’s claim. And … they should take a particularly critical look at future investments by Musk’s companies in this country. Consumers also bear a responsibility: Anyone who is still considering buying a Tesla must accept the accusation of supporting a destroyer of democracy.

This is all so boundlessly ridiculous, it is like the entire country is suffering from borderline personality disorder.

If any of these people sincerely believe that Musk’s tweet will have any influence on the German elections in February, they are clinically insane. The only thing here that might influence something, is the unceasing hysteria of German establishment discourse, which seems intent on alienating powerful figures at the centre of empire, all for the indecent and passing thrill of a cheap moral orgasm. Any political order that is truly threatened by a six-word remark from anybody – even should it come from the wealthiest, most antidemocratic, fascistic and powerful man in the world – is not a political order worth having.