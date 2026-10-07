eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

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Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
1d

And very shortly we will all find out if AfD can actually govern effectively or not. Rhetoric and campaigning are easy, governing is not.

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Christine Summerson's avatar
Christine Summerson
1d

Much appreciate E's updates and analysis.

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