working rich
5d

But how did this “ fracas “ start?

Greenland has dilapidated airports. Greenland asked Denmark to fix them up

Denmark said they they did not have the money to fix the airports.

Red China said they would fix them up and put a little base there.

Denmark found the money.

Trump, seeing a distressed property, offered to take Greenland off Denmark’s hands.

Denmark was insulted.

Trump was ridiculed and said that the USA did not want Greenland under Chinese influence.

Trump claimed it was a security issue.

Had Obama or FJB made the same offer, they would be hailed as forward-looking.

statesmen.

Greenland cannot be under Russian or Chinese control.

Here we are. The issue is what happens going forward.

Steven Mosher
5d

It's called seizing the initiative, which is important in all areas of human endeavor.

As far as Europe is concerned, I and many Americans have lost a great deal of respect for the lands that our forefathers emigrated from. Western Europe, especially, seems to be filled with what Kurt Schlichter just called impotent euro-eunuchs, whose great-grandfathers once conquered the world, but who now cannot be bothered to either breed or defend their inheritance from people who do nothing but breed and take other people‘s inheritance.

I mean, kiss your future Auf Wiedersehen.

