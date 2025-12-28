eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
2h

"EU has a big impotent retarded sad" - been that way for decades. You should start an NGO called "Two Minutes Hate". The unelected bureaucrats will funnel millions to you to censor all the reporting on Somali fraudsters stealing billions in America. Does the EU have an economy left outside welfare scams, NGOs, and tourism? Time to join the European Army to defend the commissars, comrade: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/european-union-army-recruitment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
SamizBOT's avatar
SamizBOT
2h

The leftist shit bags of the world could continue with their rule basically indefinitely if they would just moderate a couple of unpopular policies. It's frankly amazing that they don't

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by eugyppius and others
67 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 eugyppius · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture