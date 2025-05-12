eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Yuri Bezmenov
6h

How much funding for the German NGO protest machine comes from Soros and the US Government? Spiegel sounds like The Atlantic’s trans child.

Viv
6h

As an acknowledged "Passdeutsche" I long for one thing. A day when I can go to the Hauptbahnhof to get an ICE to somewhere far away, walk into the newsagents at the Hauptbahnhof, and buy any German newspaper or news magazine to entertain me on my journey, and not be constantly lectured throughout my journey by said paper or magazine on how evil my chosen country is, and how much better it would be if we only had more people who want to change it into a macrocosm of the place they came from, rather than be a well-integrated, if still slightly distinct microcosm in the country they have chosen to move to.

Even M*rke* said we fucked up multiculturalism. Can we finally acknowledge that?

