eugyppius: a plague chronicle

eugyppius: a plague chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shane's avatar
David Shane
1h

Obvious point, but it's a mass media problem at least as much as a political problem that, somehow, whatever is happening today must be more dramatic than whatever happened yesterday. I roll my eyes at clickbait while, at the same time, I must acknowledge that apparently it's producing the desired result upon a whole lot of people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
UnvaxxedCanadian's avatar
UnvaxxedCanadian
1hEdited

In my part of Canada we have 2 days of 32c coming and then back to the 25’s. It’s been cooler summers and terrible springs for the past few years. Though nature balances it out with nice weather into November. There are fires out west and there is even talk in the media that it’s from 150 years of experts suppressing forest fires because -experts said so-. Along with the obligatory your road trip last week contributed.0000000004% to the planet’s overall temperature rise 🫠 zzzzzzz

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 eugyppius
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture